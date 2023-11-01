Jason Aldean’s Controversial Song Sparks Debate On Small-Town Values

Country music sensation Jason Aldean has found himself at the center of a heated controversy with his latest song, “Try That in a Small Town.” The music video accompanying the song, which depicts protesters confronting police officers, has sparked a fierce debate among audiences. Supporters argue that the song celebrates the resilience and values of small towns during challenging times, while critics contend that it contains racist undertones and promotes violence.

In his first network news interview addressing the controversy, Aldean defended both the song and the content of the music video. He emphasized that the video showcased people of different races and did not focus on a specific group as the problem. Aldean’s intention was to shed light on the “lawlessness” and “disrespect for cops” that exist in some places.

One point of contention regarding the music video was the location of the shoot, which took place in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. Unbeknownst to Aldean, the courthouse was the site of a racially motivated lynching in 1927. Aldean’s team argued that other productions had filmed outside the courthouse without issue, and the artist himself claimed not to have known about the lynching history of the location.

Despite the controversy, Aldean remains steadfast in his convictions and stands the intentions behind the song, the video, and the choice of the courthouse as a filming location. However, he admitted that given what he knows now, he would likely opt for a different setting if given the chance to redo the video.

As Aldean prepares to release his upcoming album, “Highway Desperado,” on November 3, the debate surrounding “Try That in a Small Town” continues to rage on. The song’s lyrics, particularly the mention of guns, were initially expected to be the primary cause for concern, but the focus shifted to the video instead.

Amid the backlash, a Black Lives Matter protest scene was removed from the music video, prompting further criticism. Aldean’s team clarified that the clips were included without permission and had to be subsequently taken out.

Regardless of the controversy, Aldean remains confident in his artistic choices and draws inspiration from personal experiences such as the tragic 2017 Route 91 festival shooting in Las Vegas. The singer believes that these events have shaped his perspective and influenced the themes he explores in his music.

