Jason Aldean Stands Controversial Music Video, “Try That in a Small Town”

Country music star Jason Aldean is standing firm in his defense of the music video for his song, “Try That in a Small Town,” amidst accusations of inciting violence. Critics have labeled the video as “pro-lynching,” specifically taking issue with the inclusion of scenes from a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927. Aldean spoke out in an interview with “CBS Mornings,” expressing his confusion over the controversy.

Aldean emphasized that the video showcased people of all races engaging in various activities, and it did not shine a negative light on any specific group. He believes that those who interpreted it differently simply did not look closely enough.

Despite the backlash, Aldean stands his song, stating that it speaks to something meaningful for a change. He expressed surprise at the negative reception it received, emphasizing that he never expected such a strong backlash.

The lyrics of “Try That in a Small Town” contain provocative lines that tackle issues of defiance towards authority: “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / ’round here we take care of our own.” The music video also includes imagery of the American flag being burned and footage from Black Lives Matter protests projected onto the Tennessee courthouse.

In July, the music video was pulled the Country Music Television network, enraging many country music fans and Aldean’s supporters. However, the singer later made the decision to remove the clip depicting the Black Lives Matter protest.

Aldean admitted that he was unaware of the courthouse’s historical significance but argued that it would be challenging to find a small-town courthouse in the South without some form of racial issue in its past.

Ultimately, Aldean claimed that the video aimed to shed light on lawlessness, disrespect for law enforcement, and the turmoil in cities. He made it clear that he stands against these behaviors and sees them as detrimental to society.