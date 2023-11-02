Jason Aldean Stands Firm on Controversial Song Despite Backlash

Country star Jason Aldean is not backing down from his stance on defending his chart-topping song, “Try That in a Small Town,” despite the controversy surrounding it. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Aldean addressed the backlash the song has received, particularly accusations of racist undertones.

Aldean expressed confusion when asked about the claims of racism in his song and music video. He pointed out that the video featured people of all races and did not target any specific group. The music video incorporated footage of protests, including those in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, as Aldean performed in front of a historic courthouse.

The track, “Try That in a Small Town,” reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts. It also achieved success in Canada and the UK. Aldean revealed that he was excited to release the song because he believed it had a meaningful message compared to other songs played on the radio.

When questioned about filming the video in front of a courthouse with a history of racial violence, Aldean emphasized that he was unaware of the building’s significance. He stated that he did not intentionally choose the location for any specific reason and that it was simply the courthouse where he annually obtained his car tags.

Aldean admitted that he would not film the video at that location now that he understands its historical context but mentioned that racial issues have been prevalent in small-town courthouses throughout the South. He drew inspiration from Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” music video for the concept behind his own video, aiming to illustrate lawlessness, lack of respect for law enforcement, and the destruction of cities.

Despite facing criticism, Aldean continues to defend his song, emphasizing that he portrayed what he witnessed and expressing his disapproval of the events taking place. He remains steadfast in his belief that the video and lyrics accurately depict the reality he observed.

