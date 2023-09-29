Jasmin Bhasin Expresses Desire to Make OTT and Bollywood Debut, Says Social Media Following Influences Castings

Actor Jasmin Bhasin reveals her intention to enter the OTT space and make her Bollywood debut. Bhasin, known for her roles in daily soap operas, explains that her hiatus from television was not intentional, but rather a result of her focus on transitioning into other forms of entertainment. She expresses her eagerness to find the right script for her web debut and asserts that she has always been careful in choosing her roles.

Bhasin emphasizes the importance of her fans’ support and appreciation, stating that they eagerly await her next project. However, she acknowledges the role that social media following plays in the casting process, noting that popular actors on social platforms often have an advantage in securing roles. She finds it disheartening that actors may lose opportunities simply because they prioritize their craft over building a large social media presence.

Regarding the perception of television actors, Bhasin defends the medium and believes it is underestimated. She argues that the grueling schedule and long hours of work in television make actors more proficient and capable of delivering excellent performances. However, she acknowledges that typecasting is an issue in the industry and expresses her frustration when she is overlooked for roles solely based on her television background.

Bhasin also reveals her anticipation for projects that have been in the pipeline for two years but have yet to go into production. She remains hopeful that these projects will come to fruition and is awaiting the right opportunity to showcase her talent.

In conclusion, Jasmin Bhasin is eagerly waiting for the perfect script to make her OTT and Bollywood debut. She values her fans’ support and believes that castings now heavily depend on an actor’s social media following. Bhasin defends the television medium, highlighting its strengths, but acknowledges the challenges faced actors in breaking free from typecasting. She remains optimistic and prays for her upcoming projects to finally go into production.

