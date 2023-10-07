Jared McCain Embraces the Hate as a Freshman Guard at Duke

As a freshman guard playing at Duke, one of college basketball’s most high-profile programs, Jared McCain knows that hate is inevitable. With his flamboyant style, warm smile, and painted fingernails, McCain has already gained a massive following on social media, particularly for his popular TikTok dance videos. But with popularity comes criticism, and McCain is prepared to face the blowback.

Embracing his individuality, McCain is comfortable in his own skin. Despite knowing that there will be both ups and downs during the season, especially with the attention his TikTok presence brings, McCain remains true to himself. “I know people will definitely be in the comments and stuff. So, just gotta embrace it. You know, that’s just who I am,” he said.

McCain’s confidence and self-assurance have already made an impression on his new teammates and coaching staff at Duke. Despite being just a freshman, his electric personality and talent on the court have earned him respect and admiration from those around him. It’s clear that McCain’s presence will be felt in the Duke basketball program for years to come.

Playing for a high-profile team like Duke comes with its challenges, but McCain is ready to face them head-on. He understands that being true to himself may draw criticism, but he remains focused on his goals and is determined to make a name for himself both on and off the court. McCain’s ability to handle the hate and stay true to who he is sets him apart as a player and as a person.

Sources:

– Original article: [Insert Source Title]

– TikTok: [Insert TikTok’s Official Website]