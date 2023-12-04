Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan: Redefining Luxury Jewelry

Jared, the renowned luxury jewelry brand under Signet Jewelers, presents the breathtaking Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan Collection, a bespoke, limited-edition line crafted in collaboration with acclaimed jewelry designer Shy Dayan. This exquisite collection showcases an array of meticulously paired, rare gemstones and features stunning earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. The materials used range from natural diamonds to elaborate yellow diamonds, emeralds, and yellow and white 18K gold, all elevated the timeless elegance of platinum settings.

With an exclusive debut in late November at Jared’s flagship store, the Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan Collection is a celebration of extraordinary craftsmanship and design excellence. The collection’s remaining 14 styles will be unveiled in the coming weeks, each piece showcasing the beauty and individuality of fine jewelry. Retail prices for these one-of-a-kind creations range from $30,000 to $175,000, catering to the discerning tastes of Jared’s esteemed clientele.

Shy Dayan, recognized for his ability to transform rare gems into stunning works of art, deftly creates jewelry that complements the wearer’s body and commemorates those special moments in life. The collaboration between Shy Dayan and Jared has resulted in a collection that offers high-end jewelry options perfect for the holiday season. Whether seeking the ideal gift for a loved one or indulging in self-purchase, the Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan Collection provides an unparalleled selection of high jewelry styles that are sure to captivate.

Jared President Claudia Cividino expressed pride in this partnership, emphasizing the enduring craftsmanship and design excellence for which Shy Dayan is renowned. The Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan Collection is a testament to Shy Dayan’s ability to redefine modern luxury, offering customers an opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of opulence and elegance. This holiday season, customers can explore these exquisite designs in select Jared stores, online, or through an appointment-only jewelry concierge program.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find the Jared Atelier x Shy Dayan Collection?

A: The collection is available at select Jared stores, online, and through an appointment-only jewelry concierge program.

Q: What is the price range for the collection?

A: The retail prices for the one-of-a-kind pieces in the collection range from $30,000 to $175,000.