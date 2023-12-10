Social Media Dominance Reduces Traffic to Japanese News Websites

According to recent research, the growing prevalence of social media platforms in Japan has led to a significant decline in traffic to news and other websites. Over the past three years, popular Japanese websites experienced a substantial decrease in traffic from Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), with numbers plummeting between 20% and 40%, as analyzed Nikkei.

As a result of this trend, social media platforms are altering their algorithms to retain users and increase appeal to advertisers. These changes include reducing the visibility of posts and messages containing external links on their platforms.

This development raises concerns about the impact on the diversity and quality of news sources accessible to the public. With a shrinking audience for independent news outlets, there is a growing reliance on social media platforms to deliver information, potentially leading to a concentration of power over the dissemination of news and opinions.

By diverting users to their own services, social media platforms are gaining greater control over the flow of news, thereby shaping public discourse and potentially limiting access to alternative perspectives. The decline in traffic to news websites also affects these outlets’ advertising revenue, forcing them to adapt and find new ways to reach their target audiences.

While social media platforms have undoubtedly transformed the way news is consumed, their dominance poses profound challenges to traditional news outlets and raises questions about the long-term implications for media plurality and democracy. As users become increasingly embroiled in their personalized news feeds, the diversity of information sources is at risk, prompting a need for conscious efforts to support a healthy media ecosystem in the digital age.