Introducing Yamato Rouge: Japan’s First Red Sweet Corn

Yamato Rouge, Japan’s first red sweet corn, has been making waves in the agricultural industry. Developed Yamato Noen Co., a seed and seedling manufacturer in Tenri, Nara Prefecture, this unique variety of corn boasts a deep burgundy hue, setting it apart from the traditional yellow and white sweet corn.

The vibrant color of Yamato Rouge is attributed to anthocyanin, a pigment that produces blues and reds in plants. The rich red color is only on the surface of the kernels, creating a visually striking appearance that has caught the attention of many on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

What makes Yamato Rouge even more special is its ability to be harvested twice a year, in both summer and autumn. This sets it apart from standard sweet corn varieties and provides farmers with more flexibility in their crop planning.

The journey to develop Yamato Rouge was not without its challenges. The company encountered difficulties due to unfavorable weather conditions such as drought and torrential rain. However, after five years of dedicated research and development, Yamato Noen successfully launched the red sweet corn seeds in October 2022.

The anticipation for Yamato Rouge was already building even before the seeds were available for sale. When Yamato Noen posted a picture of the red sweet corn on Instagram in the spring of 2022, farmers expressed their interest in growing the variety. As a result, around 100 farmers were selected to grow the corn on a trial basis, leading to the spread of information about Yamato Rouge.

The impact of Yamato Rouge goes beyond its distinctive appearance. Some municipalities have embraced the cultivation of this red sweet corn as a way to revitalize their communities. With its ability to brighten up dining tables and evoke smiles, Yamato Rouge has become more than just a crop—it’s a source of joy and energy.

If you’re interested in experiencing the unique taste and vibrant color of Yamato Rouge, you can purchase it from various sources, including the Tabe Choku website. Seeds are available for purchase on Yamato Noen’s website, as well as at seed and seedling shops and Japan Agricultural Cooperatives nationwide.

