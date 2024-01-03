False earthquake information in Japan sparks concern

In light of a recent powerful earthquake in central Japan on New Year’s Day, false information surrounding the event has been spreading rampantly on social media platforms. The government has called on the public to exercise caution when consuming such information.

Numerous posts on social media have attributed the cause of the magnitude-7.6 quake that struck the Noto Peninsula and its vicinity to the use of an “earthquake weapon,” deeming the seismic event as an “artificial earthquake.” These claims are unfounded and lack any factual basis.

False information regarding the disaster has also led to the disclosure of personal details. One woman, who resides in a disaster-hit area, had her address made public in a post falsely stating that her son was trapped and unable to move. The woman has since clarified that this information is entirely false, and she now fears for her safety due to the public exposure of her home’s location.

Furthermore, edited videos have been shared across social media platforms, falsely claiming to depict tsunamis caused the recent earthquake. These videos actually utilize footage from the devastating earthquake and tsunami that occurred in March 2011, leading to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant crisis.

The spread of false information during times of disaster can hinder rescue operations and put lives at risk. A similar incident took place after a deadly earthquake in Kumamoto in 2016 when a man was arrested for spreading a false rumor about a lion escaping from a zoo. The dissemination of such misinformation undermines the efforts of authorities and emergency response teams.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has condemned the spread of false information, labeling it “unacceptable.” The communication ministry has also urged people to exercise caution and carefully evaluate the veracity of online posts before sharing them.

As Japan continues its rescue and recovery operations following the Noto earthquake, it is crucial that accurate and verified information is shared to ensure public safety and prevent unnecessary panic.