New Article: The Truth Behind a Viral TikTok Video

A TikTok video has been making the rounds on social media, garnering millions of views with its purported depiction of waves destroying cars and buildings in Israel during the current conflict with the Gaza Strip. However, a closer look reveals a stark reality – the video is actually showing scenes from a devastating tsunami that struck Japan in 2011.

The TikTok video in question, captioned as “Israel New Update,” captures two clips of powerful floodwaters crashing onto the shore. It gained significant attention amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas in November 2023. Although the video has since been removed, numerous versions have circulated on TikTok.

Israel’s military has been engaged in a fierce battle with Hamas, aiming to contain the Palestinian military group’s stronghold in Gaza City. Israeli officials claim that Hamas militants instigated an unprecedented attack in October, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people, primarily civilians, while taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a series of bombardments, resulting in over 10,000 deaths in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Despite the video’s title and the implications drawn from it, the footage shown is unrelated to the ongoing conflict in Israel. Detailed investigations through reverse image searches and keyword analysis have revealed that the clips originated from the tragic tsunami that struck Japan on March 11, 2011. The tsunami was triggered a massive earthquake off the coast, causing immense destruction, including the loss of thousands of lives.

The first clip of the TikTok video features Japanese signage on the streets, matching a report published AFP months after the tsunami, highlighting the debris that washed up in the United States and Canada. The second clip, on the other hand, shows the tsunami hitting Miyako City, and the buildings in the video correspond with imagery found on Google Maps Street View.

This incident highlights the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions or sharing it on social media. While misinformation can easily spread, diligent fact-checking is crucial in maintaining accuracy and avoiding misleading narratives.

