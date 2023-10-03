Japan’s FSA to Test Banks Against Social Media-Fuelled Runs

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is planning to conduct a stress test on approximately 20 banks to assess their resilience against social media-fuelled runs on deposits. This initiative comes in response to the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

According to a report Nikkei Asia, the stress test will cover major banking groups, regional lenders, and online banks with rapidly growing depositor bases. The FSA aims to complete the test the end of June 2024.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year, which was triggered a significant withdrawal of funds influenced online rumors, raised concerns about the susceptibility of banks to social media-driven runs, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FSA’s stress test will simulate scenarios in which depositors lose confidence in a bank and rush to withdraw their funds due to negative rumors or cyberattacks. The test will analyze the impact of such situations on the bank’s liquidity and capital adequacy ratios.

In addition to assessing the banks’ ability to handle such scenarios, the FSA will also evaluate their contingency plans and communication strategies. Based on the results of the stress test, the FSA will provide guidance and recommendations to the banks.

The FSA hopes that these stress tests will not only improve the resilience and stability of the banking sector but also foster public trust and confidence in the overall financial system.

