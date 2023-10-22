Japanese Actor Meguro Ren Talks About His Role in “Trillion Game”

Japanese actor Meguro Ren recently spoke to Variety about his latest role in the fantasy drama “Trillion Game.” The show, which has gained international popularity after being acquired Netflix, showcases the growing acceptance and familiarity of Asian local shows and performers.

Meguro, known for his work as a singer and dancer with the idol group Snowman, has been increasingly adding film and TV roles to his career. In “Trillion Game,” he plays the lead character Haru, a young businessman known for his wit and charm. Meguro discussed how he prepared for the role studying the original manga and adding his own spin to the character.

Playing a character described as the world’s most selfish was an interesting challenge for Meguro. He mentioned that although he is not a selfish person in real life, acting allows him to fully immerse himself in the character’s outlandish indulgence.

Meguro also reflected on his past acting experiences and how they have helped him grow as a performer. He shared that finding a connection to the characters he portrays has become easier over the years, making them more relatable to the audience.

The chemistry between Meguro and his co-star, Imada Mio, who plays the female anti-hero in “Trillion Game,” was natural and believable due to their previous working relationship on another film.

Being his first lead role in a prime-time TV slot, Meguro expressed gratitude for the opportunities it brought him. He believes that his success as an actor is beneficial not only for himself but also for his group, Snowman, as it opens more doors for all the members.

As “Trillion Game” moves to Netflix, Meguro expressed interest in reaching a wider international audience. He and the rest of the cast and crew put a lot of heart into creating the drama, and he hopes that viewers around the world will appreciate their efforts.

