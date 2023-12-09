Japan Discards Vietnamese Durian and Chili Shipments Over Pesticide Concerns

Summary: An incident in October saw Japan dispose of a shipment of durian and chili from Vietnam due to elevated pesticide levels. The durian batch contained procymidone levels that exceeded Japan’s accepted levels, while the chili shipment had higher levels than permitted for tricyclazole and hexaconazole. Vietnamese authorities have emphasized that exceeding Japanese standards doesn’t necessarily imply harm to consumers in Vietnam.

Japanese authorities have recently made the decision to dispose of a shipment of Vietnamese durian and chili due to elevated pesticide levels. The shipment, weighing over five tons, was found to have pesticide levels that exceeded Japan’s accepted standards.

In particular, the durian batch, weighing 1.4 tons, contained 0.03 parts per million (ppm) of procymidone, surpassing Japan’s allowable level of 0.01 ppm. Similarly, the four-ton chili shipment had concentrations of 0.2 ppm of tricyclazole and 0.03 ppm of hexaconazole, exceeding the permitted levels of 0.01 ppm for both pesticides.

The decision to destroy the entire shipment was reported the commercial counsellor of Vietnam in Japan. The pesticides in question, including procymidone, tricyclazole, and hexaconazole, are commonly used to eliminate unwanted ferns, control fungal diseases, and prevent powdery mildew, respectively.

While these pesticides are approved in many countries and have been studied for their effects on animals, Vietnam’s head of the Faculty of Community Health, Dr. Do Van Dung, highlighted that exceeding Japanese standards doesn’t necessarily imply harm to Vietnamese consumers. It’s important to note that such pesticides are commonly present in exported produce, and concentrations above Japanese limits do not automatically pose risks to consumers in Vietnam.

This incident underscores the importance of adhering to international food safety standards. Both Vietnam and Japan will need to work together to ensure that exported produce meets the required quality and safety regulations to maintain consumer confidence.