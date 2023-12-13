New heist film “Japan” now available to stream on Netflix

Summary: The highly anticipated Tamil-language heist film, “Japan,” directed Raju Murugan, is now available to stream on Netflix. The movie follows the captivating cat-and-mouse chase between the infamous thief, Japan, and the relentless police force. Starring Karthi as Japan Muni, the film has gained popularity since its release on November 10, 2023, leaving viewers eager to find out where they can watch it online.

After Japan steals a staggering 200 crores worth of jewelry in Coimbatore, the police embark on a mission to apprehend the cunning thief. The story unfolds as the thief and the police engage in a thrilling chase filled with suspense and unexpected twists.

Apart from Karthi, “Japan” features a talented ensemble cast including Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton, Jithan Ramesh, Sanal Aman, and Rajesh Aggarwal, among others. Their performances contribute to the film’s gripping narrative and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

If you’re eager to watch “Japan,” you’re in luck! The film is now available to stream on Netflix. To access it, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $19.99 per month (premium)

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers various plans to cater to different viewing preferences. The cheapest option, the Standard plan with ads, provides access to a wide range of movies and TV shows. However, it may include ads before or during the content. This plan allows you to watch in Full HD quality and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard plan offers the same benefits but is entirely ad-free and enables users to download content on two supported devices. It also provides the option to add one additional member who does not reside in the same household.

For those seeking the ultimate streaming experience, the Premium plan offers the same features as the Standard plan but for up to four supported devices. The content is displayed in Ultra HD, and users can download content on up to six devices simultaneously. The Premium plan also allows the addition of up to two extra members from different households and supports Netflix spatial audio.

“Japan” offers movie enthusiasts a thrilling and captivating experience. Based on the events surrounding the notorious criminal Tiruvarur Murugan’s notorious jewelry shop robbery, the film offers an intriguing fictionalized version of these events.

Please note that streaming service availability is subject to change. The information provided in this article was accurate at the time of writing. Start streaming “Japan” on Netflix today and dive into the exciting world of heists, chases, and mysteries.