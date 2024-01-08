Break Traditional Norms: Embrace Sensual Corsets for Weddings

Wedding season is upon us, and it’s time to shake things up in the fashion department. This year, instead of opting for traditional blouses, why not embrace the sensual and dreamy world of corsets? Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Mrunal Thakur, and Rakul Preet Singh have all rocked corsets in their wedding ensembles, providing us with endless inspiration.

For a mehendi event, take a cue from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and don a lime green saree with an embellished corset blouse. This playful yet glamorous combination is sure to make heads turn. If you’re looking for a functional and glamorous outfit for the after-party, Janhvi Kapoor’s sparkling, off-shoulder corset bodice paired with a floor-length gathered skirt is the way to go.

Tara Sutaria shows us how to add a modern touch to a traditional sangeet night outfit choosing an intricately embroidered bronze corset top, a draped skirt, and an embellished cape jacket. Complete the look with glossy lips, smokey eyes, and chaandbalis.

Attending a white wedding? Mrunal Thakur’s ethereal white lehenga set is the perfect choice. Pair a strapless white corset top with a lehenga skirt, and elevate the look with emerald jewelry and soft curls.

For a fiery cocktail party look, opt for a sizzling red corset blouse and an asymmetrical skirt like Rakul Preet Singh. Complete the outfit with a layered chainlink gold necklace, statement rings, and stilettos.

And finally, for the reception party, channel your inner elegance choosing a structured saree gown with a heart-shaped corset bodice, just like Sharvari. Keep the accessories minimal and let the dewy glam do the talking.

In conclusion, break free from traditional norms and explore the beauty and sensuality of corsets for your wedding ensembles. Let these celebrity-inspired looks guide you towards a fashionable and unforgettable wedding season.