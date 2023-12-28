Newlyweds Janhvi Kapoor and Meagan Concessio Collaborate for a Sizzling Holiday Photoshoot

Summary: Actress Janhvi Kapoor and stylist Meagan Concessio bring the heat this holiday season with a sultry and glamorous photoshoot. The red-themed shoot showcases Kapoor in a bright red latex bodycon dress, complemented a wet hair look and dewy makeup. The choice of latex, a popular trend this year, accentuates Kapoor’s curves and adds a glossy sheen to the overall look. The tradition of celebrity Christmas photoshoots continues to thrive, with the likes of the Kardashian-Jenner family also embracing the trend to convey their season’s greetings.

Continuing the tradition of extravagant Christmas photoshoots, actress Janhvi Kapoor and stylist Meagan Concessio have joined forces to create a scintillating holiday-themed shoot. Kapoor, known for her love of bodycon outfits, took to Instagram to share one of her iconic looks that adds a touch of sensuality to the festive season.

For this particular photoshoot, Kapoor dons a seamless bright red latex bodycon dress, perfectly accentuating her figure. The high-neck and full sleeves add an elegant touch to the ensemble, while the wet hair look and dewy makeup enhance Kapoor’s sultry appeal. The overall result is a stunning combination of glamour and allure, fitting perfectly within Kapoor’s established aesthetic.

The use of latex as a fashion choice is not uncommon among celebrities. This year alone, we have witnessed the likes of Doja Cat at the Grammys 2023 red carpet and Kim Kardashian at the Paris Fashion Week rocking latex outfits. The material’s ability to highlight curves and create a glossy luminosity has made it a popular trend in the fashion industry.

While Christmas photoshoots have long been a tradition for celebrities, both Hollywood and Bollywood stars have embraced them as a preferred way of sharing their season’s greetings with the public. The Kardashian-Jenner family, for example, has made an annual tradition out of their elaborate Christmas dinners, often accompanied glamorous photoshoots. This year, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner stole the show with their elegant and eye-catching looks. Kardashian channeled the Snow Queen in an off-shoulder white Mugler gown, while Jenner opted for classic Hollywood glamour in a custom off-shoulder black midi dress 16 Arlington with fur trim.

As the holiday season approaches, it’s clear that celebrities are using these photoshoots as a way to showcase their style and capture the festive spirit. Janhvi Kapoor and Meagan Concessio’s collaboration serves as the perfect example of how fashion and glamour can combine to create a sizzling holiday photoshoot that will leave fans mesmerized.