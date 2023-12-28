The Return of Wet Glam: How to Achieve a Dewy and Hydrated Look

Summary: Wet glam is making a comeback, as seen on Janhvi Kapoor. Her stunning wet look, combined with a captivating red dress and minimal accessories, has taken the spotlight. Makeup artist Riviera Lynn opted for a shimmering pink palette, emphasizing a soft glow and understated chicness. A dewy base is essential for achieving a fresh, hydrated appearance, which can be attained through the use of hydrating makeup products and luminous finishes.

Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor are bringing back the wet glam trend, captivating audiences with their striking looks. Kapoor recently showcased her wet glam aesthetic, standing drenched in water while wearing a latex leather dress that perfectly complemented her overall appearance. The focus was on her outfit and makeup, as she ditched all accessories, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage.

Makeup artist Riviera Lynn played a crucial role in creating Kapoor’s wet glam look, opting for a delicate shimmering pink palette. This choice added a soft glow to Kapoor’s eyes, beautifully enhancing the overall wet look without overpowering it. The strategic use of mascara-laden lashes and mauve lips showcased Lynn’s expertise, resulting in a chic and understated allure. The touch of rouge on Kapoor’s cheekbones and highlighter along her facial contours further accentuated her features, adding a glamorous touch.

To achieve a dewy and hydrated appearance like Kapoor’s, a proper base is key. Experts recommend incorporating hydrating makeup products into your routine. Foundations and concealers with a luminous finish help create a base that looks hydrated and glowing. Additionally, using hydrating primers and liquid highlighters adds to the skin’s luminous sheen, giving the impression of freshness and vitality.

For that extra dewy effect, consider using glosses and creams on the skin. These products contribute to the overall luminosity, further enhancing the wet glam look. By following these tips and incorporating hydrating makeup products into your routine, you can achieve a radiant and fresh appearance similar to Kapoor’s.

In conclusion, wet glam is making a statement in the world of fashion and beauty. Janhvi Kapoor’s mesmerizing wet look, combined with a captivating red dress and minimal accessories, has garnered attention and admiration. A delicate shimmering pink palette, along with a dewy base achieved through hydrating makeup products, completes the look. Give wet glam a try and embrace the allure of being beautifully drenched.