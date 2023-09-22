Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Blue Dress Designer David Koma

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Blue Dress Designer David Koma

Instagram News
Tanya King

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her fabulous fashion sense, recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a stunning blue dress. The actor, who has become a style icon, never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices. In these pictures, she collaborated with renowned fashion designer David Koma.

The bright blue dress Janhvi wore featured a string halter neckline, cut-out details at the torso, and a beautiful blue and silver starfish embellishment. The outfit perfectly accentuated her figure and made her look absolutely gorgeous.

To complement the dress, Janhvi wore classic stilettos with sequined silver ankle straps and rings. She kept her accessories minimal, allowing the dress to be the focal point of her look. Her hair was styled in wavy curls with a middle part, giving her an elegant and sophisticated appearance.

The makeup, done Riviera Lynn, enhanced Janhvi’s natural beauty. She had smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade.

Janhvi Kapoor’s style is always on point, and this collaboration with David Koma is no exception. She effortlessly combines fashion and elegance, showcasing her versatility in pulling off different looks.

Sources:
– Instagram/@janhvikapoor

