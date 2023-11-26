Janhvi Kapoor’s BFF Surprises Fans with a Dance Video

Janhvi Kapoor, the talented and celebrated actress, continues to captivate her audience with her versatile performances and engaging social media presence. Her close friend, Orhan Awatramani, affectionately known as Orry, recently delighted fans sharing a delightful dance video featuring himself and Janhvi.

In the video, posted on Orry’s Instagram on November 26, the duo can be seen dancing to the popular song “Pinga” from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Janhvi effortlessly nailed the signature steps, demonstrating her impeccable dancing skills, while Orry struggled to keep up with her energy and coordination. Despite the challenges, both of them exuded joy and shared infectious laughter at the end of the clip.

For the dance session, Janhvi opted for a simple white suit with a vibrant yellow dupatta, keeping her look casual yet elegant. With her hair left open, she emanated charm and grace as she grooved to the music. The video was captioned with the hashtag “#MastiAllTheTime,” indicating the fun-loving spirit of the dance routine.

While fans showered the duo with adoration and admiration in the comments section, it was Janhvi’s alleged boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who added a witty twist. His response, “khilona bana khalnayak,” added a playful touch to the post. Janhvi, too, playfully interacted with Orry in the comments, expressing how much she missed him and teasing him about preferring the reality show “Big Boss” over her.

Janhvi Kapoor’s professional ventures have also garnered significant attention. Her recent film, “Bawaal,” directed Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan, further established her success in the industry. In addition, she made a memorable cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” in the song “Heart Throb.”

Looking ahead, Janhvi has an exciting lineup of projects, including her debut in Telugu cinema with “Devara,” alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She is also set to appear in “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” with Rajkummar Rao, scheduled for release on April 19, 2024. Moreover, she will lead the patriotic thriller “Ulajh,” showcasing her versatility in different genres.

Janhvi Kapoor continues to shine bright, captivating fans with her talent, charm, and dynamic social media presence. Stay tuned for more updates on her exciting journey in the entertainment industry.