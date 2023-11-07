New Rumored Relationship Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Spotted with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor, the talented Bollywood actress, has once again stirred up the gossip mill with her rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. While the two have not officially confirmed their romance, their public appearances together have been sparking dating rumors left and right.

The most recent instance was at a Diwali gathering hosted Manish Malhotra, where Janhvi Kapoor was seen sharing joyful moments with Shikhar Pahariya. Although photos and videos from the event have been making the rounds on social media, the two have remained tight-lipped about their alleged connection.

Adding fuel to the fire, Shikhar recently left a sweet and endearing comment on one of Janhvi’s Instagram posts, causing a frenzy among their followers. Although the comment has since been deleted, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the nature of their relationship.

In other news, Janhvi Kapoor’s close friend, Orhan Awatramani, recently posted a video featuring a group of Gen Z celebrities including Shikhar Pahariya, along with Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan. In the video, Janhvi noticed Shikhar dancing with a woman in pink and couldn’t help but inquire about her identity. Shikhar playfully responded with, “I’m all yours,” before the comments mysteriously disappeared.

While the speculation around their relationship continues, both Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have exciting projects lined up in their respective careers. Janhvi has received critical acclaim for her performance in “Bawaal,” directed Nitesh Tiwari, and is set to make her debut in a high-budget Telugu project called “Devara” alongside Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Shikhar Pahariya is poised to make his debut in the upcoming film “Sky Force,” starring Akshay Kumar. As their professional lives continue to flourish, fans can’t help but wonder if their personal lives are also intertwined.

Only time will tell if Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s rumored relationship will turn into something more concrete. Until then, fans will eagerly await any updates and keep speculating about this intriguing bond.

