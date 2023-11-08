Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya: A Social Media Confirmation?

Janhvi Kapoor, the talented actress known for her role in the film ‘Dhadak,’ has been the subject of dating rumors with Shikhar Pahariya for quite some time now. While the two have never officially confirmed their relationship, recent social media activity suggests that they may indeed be a couple.

Janhvi’s best friend, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, recently shared a video on Instagram where he was seen partying with several celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sara Tendulkar. In the video, Shikhar Pahariya made an appearance and was seen dancing with a girl in a pink outfit.

Though Janhvi and Shikhar have deleted their comments on the video, their interaction did not go unnoticed. Shikhar commented on the video with a bicep and party hat emoji, to which Janhvi replied, asking, ‘who is this pink.’ Shikhar’s response, ‘I’m all yours,’ further added fuel to the dating rumors.

These social media exchanges are not the first instances where the rumored couple has shown affection publicly. Janhvi recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, featuring herself in elegant sarees. Shikhar was quick to comment, expressing his awe with three ‘wow’ remarks.

While fans eagerly await an official confirmation from both Janhvi and Shikhar, their playful interactions on social media hint at a blossoming romance. Whether they choose to disclose their relationship publicly or keep it private, it is clear that they share a close bond.

