New WhatsApp Feature Allows Pinning of Messages

WhatsApp is set to release a new feature that will allow users to pin messages in both group chats and private conversations. With this feature, specific messages within WhatsApp can be placed at the top of the conversation, making them easier to find.

According to WABetaInfo, this new feature will be available for both Android and iOS users. However, it is currently in the testing phase and will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the near future. Users will simply need to select the message they want to pin and it will stay at the top of the conversation.

It’s important to note that this pinned message option is different from what other messaging apps offer. In WhatsApp, users have control over how long a message remains pinned. They can choose from three durations: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Pinned messages can also be unpinned at any time, even before the selected duration has passed.

This feature is currently only available to beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS. Along with the upcoming pinning feature, WhatsApp is also working on an alternative profile feature to enhance user privacy.

With these new updates, WhatsApp continues to improve the user experience and provide more options for customization. Stay tuned for the official release of the pinning feature and enjoy more efficient group conversations on WhatsApp.

FAQs

1. How does the pinning feature in WhatsApp work?

In WhatsApp, users can pin specific messages in group chats and private conversations. Pinned messages stay at the top of the conversation, making them easily accessible.

2. Can I choose how long a message remains pinned?

Yes, WhatsApp gives users control over the duration of pinned messages. You can choose from three options: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

3. Can I unpin a message before the selected duration has passed?

Absolutely. Pinned messages can be unpinned at any time, regardless of the selected duration.

4. When will the pinning feature be available to all users?

While the pinning feature is currently being tested, it is expected to be launched for all WhatsApp users in the near future. Keep an eye out for updates!