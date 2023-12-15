Janelle Monáe Reflects on Working with Idols and Embracing a New Era of Liberation

Singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe recently shared her experiences working with some of her idols and how she is embracing a new era of liberation in her music. During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Monáe revealed that actress Nia Long, whom she had a crush on growing up, was featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album, The Age of Pleasure. Monáe expressed her admiration for Long and recalled the moment they first met. She also discussed her collaboration with other artists on the album, including Seun Kuti, Egypt 80, Grace Jones, and Amaarae.

Monáe also talked about her late mentor, Prince, and the impact he had on her career. She shared her memories of working with him on her previous albums and recalled a special moment when Prince joined her onstage during one of her concerts. Monáe described Prince as not only a great icon but a great human being. She expressed gratitude for his mentorship and the support he provided to artists, particularly Black women.

Regarding her new music, Monáe explained how The Age of Pleasure represents a shift in her perspective and a celebration of her liberation. She shared that the album is influenced her experiences filming in Greece and Serbia, as well as the community of friends and artists she surrounds herself with. Monáe emphasized the importance of community and how it has helped her navigate the loneliness that often comes with being an artist.

While Monáe embraces her role as a queer icon and advocate, she also emphasizes her right to privacy and the need for fans to respect artists’ boundaries. She firmly believes that artists should be allowed to evolve and change without being held to certain expectations. Monáe encourages people to appreciate her art and music without trying to project their own ideas onto her.

In conclusion, Janelle Monáe’s journey in the music industry has been marked collaborations with idols and a newfound sense of liberation. Her experiences with artists like Nia Long and Prince have shaped her career, while her latest album reflects her personal growth and connection to her community. As she continues to evolve as an artist, Monáe emphasizes the importance of respecting artists’ boundaries and allowing them to express themselves authentically.