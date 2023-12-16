Janelle Monáe fulfills childhood crush dreams collaborating with Nia Long on Grammy-nominated album

Newly released Grammy-nominated album “The Age of Pleasure” Janelle Monáe features a surprising guest appearance from Nia Long, fulfilling Monáe’s childhood dreams. In an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Monáe revealed that she had always been in love with Long and was thrilled to finally meet her in person.

Long, a well-established actor, gained recognition in the early 1990s for her roles in “Boyz n the Hood” (1991) and “Friday” (1995). She later became known for her recurring guest role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and continued to have a successful career in Hollywood.

Monáe, who identifies as nonbinary and pansexual, took the initiative to approach Long for a potential collaboration. Together, they worked on the track “The Rush,” which holds a special significance for Monáe. She explained that Long’s poetic voice in the 1997 rom-com drama “Love Jones” inspired her to include Long’s voice at the end of the song. Monáe felt that Long’s energy was essential to its sultry and sexy vibe.

Both Monáe and Long have experienced success in the film industry as well. Monáe has been praised for her performances in films such as “Moonlight” (2016), “Hidden Figures” (2016), and “Glass Onion” (2022).

Long, who recently ended her engagement with NBA coach Ime Udoka, is now single. Despite facing personal challenges, she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.

The collaboration between Monáe and Long not only fulfills a childhood crush dream for Monáe but also highlights the power of artistic collaboration and the importance of representation in the music industry. With “The Age of Pleasure” receiving critical acclaim and Grammy recognition, it serves as a testament to both artists’ talent and their ability to connect with audiences through their work.