How to Watch Jane the Virgin Season 1 on Netflix

Jane the Virgin Season 1 is an American romantic comedy series that is loosely based on the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la Virgen. The show follows the life of Jane Villanueva, a 23-year-old religious woman who has made a promise to stay a virgin until marriage. However, her plans are turned upside down when she is mistakenly inseminated during a routine medical check-up.

The series features a talented cast, with Gina Rodriguez in the leading role of Jane Villanueva. Supporting cast members include Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Justin Baldoni, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil, Brett Dier, Anthony Mendez, and Azie Tesfai, among others.

