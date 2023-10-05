Jane Seymour Debuts New Boyfriend, John Zambetti, on Instagram

Jane Seymour, known for her roles in “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” and “Wedding Crashers,” took to Instagram to share her happiness and introduce her new boyfriend, rock guitarist John Zambetti. The 72-year-old actress posted a poolside picture of herself and Zambetti, expressing her joy and stating that she has never been happier.

In the photo, Seymour and Zambetti are seen wrapping their arms around each other during what seems to be a date night. Seymour is wearing a gold dress and black jacket, while Zambetti sports a black suit with a relaxed white shirt.

Zambetti also shared a picture on his own Instagram account, showing him and Seymour at the opening of U2’s Las Vegas residency. The couple was also seen posing with friends for a selfie. Seymour commented on the picture, describing the evening as “great.”

This new relationship comes after Seymour ended a nine-year relationship with producer David Green. Throughout her life, Seymour has been married and divorced four times. She was previously married to Michael Attenborough, Geoffrey Planer, David Flynn, and James Keach.

It is clear that Jane Seymour is embracing this new chapter in her life and is excited to share her happiness with her followers on Instagram.

