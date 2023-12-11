Ukrainian-American Philanthropist Jan Koum Donates $5 Million to Nikki Haley’s Campaign

Ukrainian-American billionaire Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, has made headlines once again. This time, he is making waves in the political sphere as the top donor to Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign. Koum, who has been hailed as Ukraine’s number one philanthropist during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, has secretly donated millions of dollars to support the nation since the conflict escalated.

In a recent report, independent journalist Laura Loomer revealed that Koum had donated an astonishing $5 million to Haley’s 2024 campaign. Loomer obtained this information from federal campaign finance data. The donations were made to Haley’s Super PAC called ‘SFA Fund,’ with $2.5 million contributed on February 16, 2023, and the remaining $2.5 million donated on June 23, 2023.

This revelation has sparked curiosity as to why Koum, who has primarily donated to Jewish organizations and the Ukrainian government’s relief efforts, would be funding Haley’s campaign. Loomer suggests that Koum and others in the military-industrial complex supporting Haley’s campaign are anticipating a potential expansion of the war in Ukraine under her leadership.

However, it is important to note that these claims have not been independently verified. Koum has not publicly commented on his motivations behind the donations, leaving room for speculation.

Jan Koum’s philanthropic history is well-documented. He has been discreetly aiding Ukraine since the war began, with his contributions to Jewish organizations involved in relief efforts in Eastern Europe. Although he has chosen to remain silent about the conflict, his charitable foundation has been instrumental in providing humanitarian relief during this challenging time.

As Nikki Haley continues her presidential campaign, the significant contribution from Jan Koum highlights the growing support she is receiving from various sectors. Only time will tell how this donation, among others, will impact Haley’s bid for the presidency and the future of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.