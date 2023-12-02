Social Media and Personal Well-being: A Cautionary Tale for Students

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, connecting us with friends, family, and the wider world. However, there is a darker side to this digital phenomenon that we often overlook – the potential for misuse and its impact on our personal well-being. State BJP spokesperson Tatung Jamoh recently addressed students at the Govt Secondary School in Sika Bamin, cautioning them about the dangers of misusing social media.

Misusing social media can have significant consequences on one’s personality and overall life. It is easy to get caught up in the allure of validation, peer pressure, and the desire for social acceptance, particularly for young impressionable minds. However, constantly seeking validation and comparing oneself to others on social media platforms can lead to feelings of inadequacy, self-doubt, and even depression.

Instead of spending excessive time on social media, Jamoh advised students to engage in physical activities such as games and sports. He emphasized the numerous physical and mental benefits that sports offer, including improved fitness, enhanced concentration, and stress relief. Furthermore, he highlighted the existence of job reservations for meritorious sportspersons in various state government departments, implying that pursuing sports can have long-term rewards beyond personal well-being.

In line with the Fit India Movement initiated the central government, Gram Chairperson Joymoti Nyitan underscored the importance of fitness and sports as a means to make India a healthier nation. This highlights the nationwide recognition of the value sports bring to individual lives and society as a whole.

While social media can be a powerful tool for communication and self-expression, it is essential for students to use it responsibly, with awareness of its potential negative impact. By striking a balance between online engagements and offline activities like sports, students can cultivate a healthy digital lifestyle that nurtures their personal growth and well-being.

FAQs

1. How can misuse of social media affect a student’s life?

Misusing social media can impact a student’s personality and overall life fostering feelings of inadequacy, self-doubt, and even depression.

2. What are the benefits of playing sports?

Playing sports offers numerous physical and mental benefits, including improved fitness, enhanced concentration, and stress relief.

3. Are there job reservations for sportspersons in government departments?

Yes, there are job reservations for meritorious sportspersons in state government departments, encouraging students to pursue sports seriously for potential long-term rewards.