New Law to Combat Social Media Disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir

The Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, announced a groundbreaking measure to address the issue of disharmonious content on social media platforms. According to Swain, posting any material that promotes disharmony will now be considered a criminal offense in the region. This move aims to curb the spread of messages and videos that have the potential to incite communal violence.

The introduction of a new provision under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will enforce this law. The provision specifically targets “terrorists, separatists, or anti-national elements” who use social media to propagate divisive content. Content creators and individuals who forward such messages will face legal consequences.

Acknowledging the importance of public participation, Swain emphasized that the law will be made available in the public domain for feedback. He encouraged people to report any offending content to the nearest police stations, as their cooperation plays a crucial role in maintaining social harmony.

As the region has witnessed instances of unlawful activities in the past, the need for strong countermeasures has become apparent. In 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported 255 cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Jammu and Kashmir alone.

While this new law aims to safeguard communal harmony and prevent the escalation of tensions, it also raises questions regarding freedom of expression. Some argue that strict regulations may limit the ability to question or criticize individuals, groups, or government policies effectively. Striking a balance between maintaining social order and ensuring freedom of speech remains an ongoing challenge for authorities.

