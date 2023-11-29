Jammu and Kashmir: NIT Srinagar Suspends Classes Amidst Controversy Over Social Media Post

Authorities have announced the suspension of classwork at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir’s capital, following protests related to an alleged “blasphemous” social media post about Prophet Muhammad. This decision comes as a response to demands from protesters who are calling for stringent action against the non-local student responsible for the post.

Quoting officials, it has been reported that all academic activities, including classes, examinations, and administrative work, will remain suspended until further notice. The NIT Srinagar’s in-charge Registrar, Atikur Rehman, issued a notification detailing this course of action.

Protests took place on Tuesday when students gathered at the institution to express their outrage over the social media post, which they believe has offended their religious sentiments. The demonstrators blocked the entrances to the campus and raised slogans, demanding justice. Consequently, the police were alerted and a case was registered.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir, V K Birdi, explained that a student had shared objectionable content on social media. Although the video in question was not created the student but sourced from YouTube, it nevertheless caused offense. The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar and have initiated legal action.

Religious conglomerate Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu and Kashmir, headed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has also condemned the “blasphemous remarks” against Prophet Muhammad made the NIT student. The organization is demanding a thorough investigation into the incident and hopes that the authorities will take this issue seriously to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

As society becomes increasingly interconnected through social media, it is vital to respect diverse religious beliefs and exercise caution when sharing content. This incident serves as a reminder that responsible online behavior is essential to maintain harmony and respect within communities.