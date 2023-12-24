Three Civilians Found Dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Three civilians who were previously picked up the Army for questioning have been found dead in the Poonch-Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir. The bodies were discovered on December 22 and showed signs of multiple injuries, leading to allegations of torture. The Army posted a statement confirming the deaths and stating that an investigation is underway. A viral video has surfaced showing Army personnel stripping the civilians and applying chilli powder on them. The J&K police are in the process of registering a criminal case into the incident.

The deceased civilians have been identified as Mohammad Showkat, Safeer Hussain, and Shabir Ahmad. The Information and Public Relations Department of Jammu and Kashmir has announced that legal action has been initiated, and compensation and compassionate appointments will be provided to the families of the deceased.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have strongly condemned the incident and demanded an inquiry. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the safety of both the Army and common people in the region. The Army has reported that search operations are ongoing in the area after the terrorist attack on an Army convoy.

Since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, terrorist attacks in the Jammu region have increased. The region has seen targeted attacks and infiltration from across the border. According to a senior government official, there are multiple active terrorist groups in the region.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains tense as authorities investigate the deaths of the three civilians and the terrorist attack on the Army convoy. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice from various quarters.