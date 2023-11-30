Jamie Lynn Spears Leaves I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for Medical Reasons

Jamie Lynn Spears, known for her roles in “Zoey 101” and “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” has exited the reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” due to medical grounds. The announcement was made ITV, stating that Spears had been a fantastic campmate who had excelled at trials and formed strong bonds with her fellow celebrities.

This departure marks the second exit from series 23, following journalist Grace Dent’s withdrawal on day 11. However, unlike Dent, Spears expressed her dissatisfaction with the show before her departure, expressing her strong dislike for the survival series during the latest episode. She felt that the environment was where people experienced their worst days and eventually concluded that she had to leave.

Although her time on the show wasn’t entirely negative, Spears mentioned that she had made lifelong friends during her stint. This experience allowed her to open up and connect with others on a deeper level, despite being a normally closed-off person.

Apart from her participation in “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!,” Spears has had a busy year. She voluntarily withdrew from the first season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” in episode 3 and appeared in the Paramount+ movie “Zoey 102,” a follow-up to her popular Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101.” Additionally, she recently competed in the current season of “Dancing With the Stars,” where she was eliminated in the third episode.

