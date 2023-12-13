Jamie Lynn Spears Considers Moving to the UK After I’m A Celebrity Stint

Jamie Lynn Spears, the American actress, has expressed her interest in relocating to the UK following her time on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity reality show. While living in Florida with her family, Spears described her experience in the jungle as challenging but revealed that she has made lifelong friendships with fellow campmates Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, and Danielle Harold. This strong bond has sparked her desire to potentially move to the UK and be closer to her newfound friends from the jungle.

During an episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out, Spears shared her initial struggles in the camp, stating, “The first few days in camp were tough for me.” However, she credited her companions for their support and said, “These wonderful humans just scooped me up and brought out a side of me that I just didn’t think I had.”

It appears that Spears has made quite an impression on her campmates as well. Danielle Harold, known for her role in EastEnders, has expressed her plans to visit Spears in the US. Harold enthusiastically shared her intention to “eat some Crawfish in her town and in her village” and later show Spears around London.

Spears had to leave I’m A Celebrity earlier than expected due to medical reasons, causing some speculation among fans. She made a brief appearance on Dancing With The Stars in the US before entering the jungle, leading to rumors that her plan all along was to exit the ITV show early to participate in the DWTS finale.

As the bonds formed in the jungle continue to thrive, it remains to be seen if Jamie Lynn Spears will indeed make the move to the UK and fulfill her desire to be closer to her camp buddies.