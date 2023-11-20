Jamie Lynn Spears Off to a Rocky Start on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The highly anticipated premiere of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has revealed some interesting odds for this year’s potential winners. While some celebrities are already emerging as fan favorites, it seems Jamie Lynn Spears is facing an uphill battle as the least likely to be crowned the winner, with odds of 33/1.

Bookies have placed Josie Gibson as the current favorite to go all the way, with odds of 3/1, closely followed Fred Sirieix at 4/1. Nigel Farage and Sam Thompson are also in the running with odds of 5/1 each. However, Jamie Lynn Spears finds herself at the bottom of the list, according to the latest odds.

The premiere episode showcased a nerve-jangling skydive challenge and the first Trial of the series, titled Temple of Doom. In this trial, the new co-stars were tied up and locked in glass cages, while bugs were dropped on them from above. Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard faced the most challenging task, collecting stars using his mouth while maneuvering around creepy crawlies.

As the series unfolds, it will be interesting to see if the odds change and if Jamie Lynn Spears can defy expectations and make her way to the top. Only time will tell if she can overcome her initial disadvantage and win over the viewers and her fellow campmates.

FAQs

1. Who are the current favorites to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!?

As per the latest odds, Josie Gibson is the current favorite with odds of 3/1, followed Fred Sirieix at 4/1. Nigel Farage and Sam Thompson are also strong contenders with odds of 5/1 each.

2. What was the first Trial of the series?

The first Trial of the series was called Temple of Doom. The celebrities were locked in glass cages while bugs were dropped on them from above. Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard had the challenging task of collecting stars using his mouth while avoiding creepy crawlies.

3. What were Jamie Lynn Spears’ odds to win?

Jamie Lynn Spears is currently the least likely to be crowned this year’s winner, with odds of 33/1.

Sources: Ladbrokes