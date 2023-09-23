Jamie Lee Curtis Expresses Interest in Joining the Live-Action “One Piece” Series as Dr. Kureha

Jamie Lee Curtis has taken to Instagram to express her desire to join the cast of Netflix’s “One Piece” as Dr. Kureha. The Oscar-winning actor stated that she would lobby for the role once the strike against the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) is settled with a fair contract.

Co-showrunner Matt Owens showed his support for Curtis, commenting on her post and stating that there is no need for her to lobby as they would love to have her on board. He encouraged her to reach out once the strike is over and they can get back to work.

Dr. Kureha is an extremely elderly doctor who works on Drum Island in the world of “One Piece.” She is viewed as a witch some due to her age and eccentricities. She serves as the mentor and adoptive mother to Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates. Chopper is expected to make an appearance in the upcoming Season 2.

The live-action adaptation of “One Piece” was recently renewed for a second season on Netflix. The producers have revealed that scripts for Season 2 are already completed and are waiting for production to begin once the strikes the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are resolved. With swift progress, the next season could be ready to air within a year or 18 months.

Jamie Lee Curtis joining the cast of “One Piece” would be an exciting addition to the already highly-anticipated live-action adaptation. Her passion for the series and willingness to lobby for the role shows her dedication to bringing Dr. Kureha to life onscreen.

