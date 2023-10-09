Jamie Lee Curtis Apologizes for Mistakenly Sharing Photo in Support of Israel

Jamie Lee Curtis recently expressed her support for Israel on her Instagram handle, but unfortunately, she made a mistake in one of her posts. The renowned actor shared a photo that showed Palestinian children fleeing from bombs instead of Israeli children, sparking outrage on social media.

In her now-deleted post, Curtis captioned the photo as “Terror from the skies” and included an emoji of the Israeli flag. She also tagged the photographer, Samar Abu Elouf, in the post. However, she overlooked the fact that Abu Elouf had mentioned in his caption that the picture captured Palestinian children seeking refuge from Israeli bombs.

Social media users were quick to point out Curtis’ error, criticizing her for not fact-checking before sharing the photo. One person wrote, “Not that I expect Jamie Lee Curtis to be a reliable source, but I’m baffled her posting this picture, implying these are Israeli children based on her other posts and the flag, but tags the photographer who clearly says these are Palestinian children.”

In response to the backlash, Curtis took down the post and issued a statement to HuffPost, expressing her regret. She admitted her mistake and clarified that the post was actually a repost from Guy Oseary. She acknowledged the dire situation faced innocent people caught in the conflict and conveyed her sympathies to everyone affected.

It’s essential to remember the importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially on sensitive topics. In today’s digital age, misinformation can spread quickly and cause unintended harm. It’s crucial for influencers and public figures, like Jamie Lee Curtis, to exercise caution and responsibility when using their platforms.

Sources:

– Samar Abu Elouf’s Instagram handle

– HuffPost