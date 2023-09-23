Jamie Lee Curtis Expresses Interest in Joining “One Piece” Season 2

Jamie Lee Curtis has publicly announced her desire to secure a role in the second season of the live-action adaptation of the popular anime series, “One Piece,” currently streaming on Netflix. Curtis specifically expressed her interest in portraying the character of Dr. Kureha in the show, a role that holds significant prominence in the upcoming season.

“One Piece” is a beloved fantasy adventure series based on the manga created Eiichiro Oda. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are the showrunners who have been entrusted with adapting the manga into a live-action format. Oda himself is closely involved in the creative process, serving as a major consultant for the series.

The story revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, as they embark on exciting adventures in their quest to find the mythical treasure, the “One Piece,” in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

In an Instagram post, Curtis made her intentions clear: “ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha.” Her statement not only reveals her enthusiasm for the role but also highlights her support for the ongoing strike and fight for fair contracts within the entertainment industry.

Matt Owens, the showrunner of “One Piece,” responded to Curtis’ comment in a playful manner, referencing a figure that was sent to her. He assured her that there was no need for her to lobby for the role and that they would discuss it once they had resolved the existing issues and returned to work.

As fans eagerly await the second season of “One Piece,” Curtis’ interest in joining the show has sparked more excitement. With her acclaimed acting skills and passion for the source material, her inclusion would undoubtedly contribute to the success of the series.

