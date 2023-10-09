‘True Lies’ Stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite with Selfie

Iconic ’90s action-comedy film “True Lies” brought back nostalgic memories as its stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently reunited and shared a selfie. The photo was posted on Curtis’ Instagram account, and quickly garnered excitement and attention from fans eager to see the two actors together again.

The selfie shows Curtis and Schwarzenegger smiling brightly, with the caption, “Together again for a True Lies reunion.” The duo had great chemistry on-screen in the 1994 film, and it is clear from the photo that their off-screen friendship has also endured over the years.

In “True Lies,” Curtis played the role of Helen Tasker, a wife who discovers that her seemingly dull husband (played Schwarzenegger) is in fact a spy. The film was a huge success, blending action, comedy, and a touch of romance. It remains a fan favorite today.

This reunion comes 26 years after the release of “True Lies”, and it is evident that the bond between Curtis and Schwarzenegger has not wavered. The selfie serves as a nostalgic reminder of the fun and excitement the film brought to audiences in the ’90s.

Both Curtis and Schwarzenegger have had illustrious careers beyond “True Lies.” Curtis is known for her roles in horror films such as “Halloween” and “Prom Night,” while Schwarzenegger is a Hollywood icon and former governor of California.

The selfie has sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of a “True Lies” sequel or reunion project. While there is no official word on any such plans, the photo has reignited interest in the film and has fans dreaming of a potential return to the world of “True Lies.”

As Curtis and Schwarzenegger continue to delight audiences with their individual projects, this reunion selfie serves as a delightful reminder of the enduring impact and entertainment value of “True Lies.”

Sources:

– IMDb