Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 65th Birthday with a Fitness-Filled Day

Jamie Lee Curtis recently celebrated her 65th birthday, and she ensured that the special day was filled with fitness activities. The actress shared a gym mirror selfie on Instagram, taken shortly after her birthday, where she confidently rocked short shorts and an athletic long-sleeved top. Embracing the milestone, she wrote, “Back to it… ACCEPTANCE of 65.”

Curtis has been a constant source of inspiration for her fans and followers, who were quick to applaud her perspective. Many praised her for normalizing aging beautifully, while others commented on her youthful energy and the new opportunities that come with being in your 60s.

In her caption, Curtis tagged Nordic Body, a fitness program for people over 50, which she has been actively involved with. The brand reshared her selfie and expressed their honor and gratitude for being her trainer.

Although Curtis hasn’t revealed much about her fitness routine in the past, it was reported that she alternates between yoga and Pilates. She also emphasizes the importance of walking, often enjoying neighborhood strolls with her girlfriends.

Apart from her gym session, Curtis gave a glimpse into how she spent her birthday through a series of snapshots. From a 4:20 a.m. microwave selfie to getting her medicare card and meditating, she showcased the different moments that made her day special.

Throughout her career, Curtis has championed a pro-aging message and refuses to let her age slow her down. She is known for her motto, “If not now, when? If not me, who?” and lives it every single day. With over 40 years in the business, Curtis remains busier than ever, proving that age is truly just a number.

As fans, we can’t help but be happy for Curtis and her ongoing success. Happy 65th birthday, Jamie Lee Curtis!