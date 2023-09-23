Jamie Lee Curtis Expresses Interest in Playing Dr. Kureha in Netflix’s One Piece

Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed her desire to portray the character of Dr. Kureha in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular manga series, One Piece. Taking to Instagram, Curtis acknowledged the growing support from fans pushing for her casting in the role. She stated that once the strike against the AMTPT (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) is settled with a fair contract, she will join the fan frenzy to become Dr. Kureha.

The series’ co-showrunner, Matt Owens, responded to Curtis’ post, indicating that they have already sent her a figure of Dr. Kureha and that they can discuss her involvement once they get back to work. Curtis followed up with another post, sharing footage of herself in a media interview from a year ago, where she mentioned that her daughter had encouraged her to play the role of Dr. Kureha. Dr. Kureha is a gray-haired doctor residing on Drum Island in the One Piece universe.

One Piece, which debuted on Netflix last month, has already been renewed for a second season. Creator Eiichiro Oda hinted at the need for a great doctor in the upcoming storyline, fueling speculation about the casting of Dr. Kureha. With Jamie Lee Curtis expressing her interest and the show’s team appearing hopeful, fans are eagerly anticipating an official announcement regarding Curtis’ involvement in the series.

Sources:

– Instagram post Jamie Lee Curtis

– Instagram comment Matt Owens

– Interview footage from a media interview

Definitions:

– AMTPT: Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers