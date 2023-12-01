New Allegation Against Jamie Foxx: Accuser Seeks Anonymity in Sexual Assault Case

In a shocking turn of events, a woman has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx. The incident allegedly took place in 2015, but the accuser, known as Jane Doe, has recently requested to keep her identity anonymous during the high-profile case due to concerns for her own safety.

According to court documents obtained RadarOnline.com, Jane Doe claims that Jamie Foxx drunkenly dragged her to a rooftop after commenting on her appearance. Once there, she alleges that he groped her and sexually penetrated her against her will. The traumatizing experience left her with psychological and emotional injuries.

Citing the sensitive nature of the case and the prominence of the defendant, Jane Doe has expressed her desire to protect her identity and avoid further shame and embarrassment. She fears the potential repercussions from Foxx’s fame and fanbase, as he is widely recognized for his notable roles in films like “Django: Unchained” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Foxx’s spokesperson vehemently denies the allegations, stating that the incident never occurred. They point to a previous lawsuit filed the same individual in 2020, which was subsequently dismissed. Foxx’s legal team intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against the accuser and her attorneys, labeling the current lawsuit as frivolous.

As the case unfolds, it raises important questions about the importance of anonymous reporting in sexual assault cases and the power dynamics within the entertainment industry. Jane Doe’s request for anonymity highlights the fear and vulnerability experienced many survivors who come forward with their stories.

