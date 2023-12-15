Netflix Secures Exclusive Rights to “The Tourist” Series

Netflix has announced that it will exclusively stream the hit thriller series “The Tourist” starting in February. The first and second seasons, starring Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald, will be available to Netflix subscribers outside of the United Kingdom.

The first season of “The Tourist” takes place in Australia and follows Dornan’s character as he wakes up in a hospital with no memory of who he is after a car chase in the outback. As he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, he must evade those who are trying to kill him. The second season moves the action to Ireland, where Dornan’s character and Macdonald’s character find themselves entangled in a dangerous rivalry between two families.

Fans of the series can mark their calendars as the first season will be available on Netflix on February 1, 2024, followed the release of new episodes from the second season on February 29. This marks the first time that the second season will be available in the United States.

While Netflix has secured the exclusive streaming rights for “The Tourist” outside of the UK, the BBC will retain the rights for the series within the country, with the premiere of the second season scheduled for January 1. The show, created and written Jack and Harry Williams, became one of the UK’s most-watched dramas last year and has been licensed to various territories including South Korea and Scandinavia.

“The Tourist” was produced Two Brothers Pictures, an All3Media company, and received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The second season featured talented directors such as Fergus O’Brien, Johann Perry, Lisa Mulcahy, and Kate Dolan, with casting director Louise Kiely on board.

With its exclusive streaming rights on Netflix, “The Tourist” is set to captivate even more audiences as they dive into the thrilling world of mystery, danger, and self-discovery.