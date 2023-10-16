Jamie Dornan Takes a Refreshing Dip in the Sea in Donegal

Actor Jamie Dornan, known for his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, was spotted taking a morning swim in the sea in Donegal. Joined TikTok star Eric Roberts and two others, Dornan seemed to enjoy the invigorating experience. Roberts took to Instagram to share a video of their adventure, with the caption: “Special guest for the dip this morning…”

In the video, Roberts mentioned the grey skies but still expressed excitement about the swim. He also referred to Dornan as “Mr. Grey,” a nod to the actor’s famous role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades films. Dornan, seemingly unfazed the chilly water, responded with a nonchalant “No bother.”

The clip garnered attention on social media, with one user commenting that it was an advertisement for sea swimming. Another person expressed envy, saying they were swimming on the wrong end of Donegal. Similar sentiments were echoed on TikTok, with users expressing awe and wishing they could live out their dream of swimming alongside Dornan.

It’s clear that Dornan’s refreshing dip in the sea caught the attention of many, showcasing the appeal of such an activity. Sea swimming has gained popularity in recent years due to its potential health benefits and the sense of adventure it offers. Taking a plunge in the ocean can provide a rush of adrenaline and invigoration, not to mention the natural beauty that surrounds the experience.

Sources:

– Belfast Live