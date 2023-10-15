TikTok Star Eric Shares Morning Swim with Actor Jamie Dornan

In a recent Instagram post, TikTok star Eric delighted his followers revealing that he had gone for a morning swim with actor Jamie Dornan, known for his role in Fifty Shades of Grey. Eric shared a video clip in which he showcased his cosy robe and commented on the grey skies before panning the camera to show Jamie with a towel wrapped around his shoulders. Jamie, however, disagreed with Eric’s assessment of the cold temperature, insisting that it wasn’t bothersome.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, praising the duo for their bravery in taking a dip in the chilly waters. Some even humorously referred to Jamie’s famous role in Fifty Shades of Grey. The post garnered a lot of attention and anticipation for the upcoming beach visits of fans who were inspired the video.

This fun outing comes on the heels of Jamie’s recent confession on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. He recalled a rather embarrassing audition experience where he had mistakenly believed that drinking whiskey would improve his vocals and confidence. However, after consuming a quarter bottle of Jameson’s whiskey, he ended up vomiting in the car park before the audition, leaving him smelling of whiskey and vomit during the audition.

Overall, fans enjoyed seeing the playful interaction between Eric and Jamie, and their dip in the sea added an adventurous touch to their social media content.

