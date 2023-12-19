The Tourist Cast and Crew Experience Haunting Incident on Set

Summary: A spooky incident on the set of the highly anticipated drama series, The Tourist, left the cast and crew shaken. During a night-time action scene, Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, and the rest of the team were filming in a creepy house that they believed was haunted. Their suspicions intensified when they discovered the words “Dani” and “Mac” scrawled on the walls. As the night progressed, a new message appeared: “you die.” Initially, they couldn’t find a logical explanation for these occurrences, until Jamie Dornan admitted to playing a prank on his co-star, Dani Mac. Meanwhile, the second season of The Tourist promises even more excitement as the storyline delves into Elliot’s past with a hunt taking place in Ireland.

In an interview, Jamie Dornan shared his experiences on the set and his off-camera personality as a jokester. Although widely recognized for his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, Dornan has always had a sense of humor and even tried his hand at comedy writing earlier in his career. He expresses his apprehension towards social media and the eccentric fan theories surrounding him and co-star Dakota Johnson.

Danielle Macdonald also shared her thoughts on her chemistry with Dornan, which contributes to the heart and charm of The Tourist. She acknowledges the unconventional beginning of their characters’ relationship in the first season but reveals that it will be addressed in the upcoming season.

The Williams Brothers, the creators of The Tourist, are known for their ability to blend various genres and tones in their storytelling. With a mix of heart-wrenching backstories, adrenaline-pumping action, and humor that catches viewers off guard, The Tourist’s second season promises an exhilarating viewing experience.

As the cast and crew continue with filming, they are prepared for anything and eager to deliver another thrilling season of The Tourist to their fans.