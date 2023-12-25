Jamia Binoria Declares TikTok Haram, Cites Concerns over Inappropriate Content

A recent fatwa issued Jamia Binoria has declared the use of TikTok as haram, or forbidden according to Islamic teachings. This is not the first time TikTok has faced criticism from religious scholars in Pakistan, as many have called for restrictions on the social media platform due to concerns about the spread of immodesty and indecency.

The fatwa lists several reasons why TikTok is considered unauthorized and haram. One of the main concerns is the presence of explicit images and videos, including the creation of inappropriate content featuring women. According to the religious institution, TikTok not only hosts objectionable content but also wastes users’ time, diverting them from more productive and virtuous activities.

Furthermore, the fatwa highlights the creation of videos mocking religious scholars and religious practices on TikTok. This behavior is seen as disrespectful towards religious values and is deemed unacceptable.

Jamia Binoria asserts that the use of TikTok is not only religiously impermissible but also dangerous. They warn users that continuing to use the app, despite the fatwa, may lead to engaging in sinful activities, making it difficult to avoid transgressions.

Despite the opposition from religious scholars, TikTok remains a popular social media platform in Pakistan. The app has faced scrutiny worldwide for its content moderation policies and the potential for the spread of harmful or inappropriate content.

It is important to note that while this fatwa applies to the followers of Jamia Binoria, it does not necessarily reflect the views of all Muslims or Islamic scholars. The debate regarding the permissibility of using TikTok within an Islamic framework is ongoing, with varying opinions among different religious authorities.