The Birth of a Star: Captivating New Image Reveals the Early Stages of Sun’s Formation

Imagine being able to travel back in time 4.6 billion years and witness the birth of our Sun. Thanks to the remarkable James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), we now have a glimpse into what this extraordinary event might have looked like. In a stunning image of the object known as HH212, located in the Orion constellation, we can see a young star in the process of coming into existence.

Unlike the mature stars that surround it, the protostar itself is not visible in the image. Instead, we can observe the vibrant pinky-red jets shooting out in polar opposite directions. These jets are actually outflows of gas, which play a crucial role in regulating the star’s formation. As the central ball of gas compacts and rotates, the excess angular momentum needs to be expelled. The jets and outflows serve this purpose, capturing material from the disc surrounding the protostar and redirecting it through the poles.

The radiant pinky-red color in the image indicates the presence of molecular hydrogen, where two hydrogen atoms are bonded together. Shockwaves passing through the outflows energize them, causing them to glow brightly at the infrared wavelength of 2.12 microns.

Thanks to the JWST’s Near Infrared Camera, this image of HH212 surpasses its predecessors in both clarity and detail. It offers a sharper view, ten times crisper than previous observations, allowing astronomers to delve deeper into the intricate processes that drive star formation. Repeat observations over the course of 30 years have also provided valuable insights into the movement and evolution of the jet structures.

As we marvel at this captivating image, it’s worth noting that HH212’s counterpart, HH211, located in the Perseus constellation, is an even younger example of this beautiful phenomenon. These fascinating glimpses into the early stages of star formation provide us with a better understanding of our place in the universe.

FAQ:

Q: What is a protostar?

A: A protostar is a dense concentration of gas and dust in space that is collapsing under its self-gravity, on the path towards becoming a fully-fledged star.

Q: What are molecular hydrogen and shockwaves?

A: Molecular hydrogen refers to two hydrogen atoms bonded together. Shockwaves are powerful waves of energy that pass through a medium, causing it to compress and heat up. In this case, the shockwaves energize the outflows emitted the young star.

Q: How does the James Webb Space Telescope enhance our understanding of star formation?

A: The JWST’s advanced imaging capabilities, coupled with its ability to observe at various wavelengths, provide astronomers with unprecedented detail and insight into the intricacies of the star formation process.

Q: How far away is HH212 from Earth?

A: HH212 is situated approximately 1,300 light-years away from Earth.

Q: What is the significance of the pinky-red color in the image?

A: The pinky-red color indicates the presence of molecular hydrogen in the outflows emitted the protostar.