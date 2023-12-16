New Galaxy Reveals Hidden Population in Early Universe

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), uncovering a previously unknown population of galaxies from the early universe. The image captured the JWST showcases the galaxy AzTECC71, taken just 900 million years after the Big Bang. While the image appears hazy and indistinct, it sheds light on the evolution of the universe during its infancy.

Study author Jed McKinney of the University of Texas at Austin expressed his excitement, stating, “The fact that even something extreme like AzTECC71 is barely visible in the most sensitive imaging from our newest telescope is potentially telling us there’s a whole hidden population of galaxies that have been hiding from us.” This discovery challenges previous assumptions about the early universe and suggests it was much dustier than previously believed.

AzTECC71, first detected as a mysterious blob of light the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii, later vanished from images produced the Hubble Space Telescope. The galaxy was eventually captured the JWST’s infrared eye, designed to penetrate the thick dust clouds present in the early universe. Prior to the JWST, these galaxies were nearly impossible to observe as their light was absorbed the dust and emitted at wavelengths that were difficult for telescopes to detect.

“We were biased in our understanding of galaxy evolution because we were only seeing the unobscured, less dusty galaxies,” McKinney stated. By uncovering these obscured galaxies, scientists can obtain a more comprehensive understanding of the universe’s history.

Moving forward, McKinney and his team plan to continue using JWST data to discover additional faint, hidden galaxies. The JWST’s unique capabilities allow it to not only peer into the farthest reaches of the universe but also penetrate the densest veils of dust. This research has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the early universe and the processes that shaped it.

The findings of this study were published in The Astrophysical Journal in October.