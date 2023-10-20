The Importance of Mental Resilience for Rangers’ Captain James Tavernier

James Tavernier, the captain of Scottish football club Rangers, has faced criticism from supporters in recent months due to the team’s underwhelming performances. However, Tavernier remains focused on ensuring the success of new manager Philippe Clement. Despite the criticism, Tavernier revealed that he does not pay attention to social media and instead concentrates on his role as a player and a parent.

Tavernier acknowledged that everyone is entitled to their opinions, but he believes it is up to him to recognize his own mistakes and work towards improvement. The skipper emphasized the importance of having a strong mindset and not allowing external influences to affect him. He attributes his resilience to his upbringing and the support he received from his mother. Tavernier added that he had a positive conversation with Clement and understands the importance of a strong relationship between the manager, the players, and the fans.

Rangers, a club with a rich history of winning trophies, always faces high expectations. Tavernier acknowledged that he and the team have to prove themselves every season and every game in order to maintain their status as challengers. He emphasized the need for continuous improvement and the importance of performing well to gain the trust and support of the fans.

When asked about the team’s confidence, Tavernier emphasized that dwelling on past results is unproductive. Instead, he believes in reflecting on mistakes and striving to do better as a team. The skipper stressed the importance of daily hard work, pushing each other in training, and ultimately delivering the desired performances and results on match days.

In summary, James Tavernier’s mental resilience and ability to block out external criticism have helped him remain focused on the task at hand as captain of Rangers. He understands the responsibility of representing a club with a rich history and knows that consistent improvement and strong performances are crucial in maintaining fans’ support.

