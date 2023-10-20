Rangers Captain Tavernier Focused on Success Under New Manager Philippe Clement

Rangers captain James Tavernier has addressed the criticism he has received from supporters in recent months, emphasizing his commitment to improving himself and leading the team to success under new manager Philippe Clement. Despite facing backlash on social media, Tavernier stated that he does not pay attention to it, instead prioritizing his responsibilities as a father to three children.

Tavernier acknowledged that everyone is entitled to their opinions but believes that it is up to him personally to identify his shortcomings and work towards self-improvement. His strong mindset, instilled in him his mother, enables him to keep moving forward and ignore external noise.

Having had a conversation with Clement, Tavernier recognizes the importance of a mutual relationship between the team and the fans. He expressed the desire for fans to support the team regardless of the situation, highlighting the need for the players to deliver performances that meet the fans’ expectations.

The Rangers captain emphasized that proving oneself to the fans is an ongoing process due to the club’s rich history of winning trophies. Every season and every game presents a challenge to demonstrate the team’s ability to compete.

In terms of team dynamics, Tavernier emphasized the importance of not dwelling on past performance and instead focusing on reflection and improvement. He emphasized the need for the team to push each other in training and strive for strong performances on match days.

Overall, Tavernier’s focus is on delivering the performances the fans deserve and working together with both his manager and the supporters to achieve success for Rangers.

